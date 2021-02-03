Troopers looking to identify man accused of assault during breach of Gov. Inslee's mansion

article

Washington State Patrol is looking to identify an assault suspect, who was present when Trump supporters stormed Gov. Jay Inslee's mansion.

Troopers say the man above is being investigated for third-degree assault for "actions that occurred during the breach of the property."

On Jan. 6, pro-Trump protesters broke through a gate at the Washington state governor’s mansion. The crowd, some of whom were armed, touted repeated unfounded allegations of election fraud and it came the same day pro-Trump protesters stormed the U.S. Capitol.

If anyone recognizes this person, contact the WSP tipline by emailing sistips@wsp.wa.gov and reference case number 21-002110.