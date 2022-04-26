Troopers looking for witnesses to shots fired on SR 167 near Algona

The Washington State Patrol is looking for witnesses who may have witnessed shots fired on State Route 167 near Algona over the weekend.

At about 3:45 p.m. Sunday, troopers responded to a 911 call from a witness who reported that someone was being threatened with a gun on southbound SR 167 near the Ellingson Road exit.

The incident started when the suspect, in a black or gray sedan, was on the right shoulder lane struck the barrier and then another driver’s trailer in the next lane. The other driver wasn’t aware that his trailer was hit and continued driving.

According to troopers, the suspect drove next to the other driver, threatened him with a handgun and told him to pull over. The other driver complied, pulled over and the suspect got out of his car.

Investigators said the suspect continued to threaten the victim and forced him to unhitch the trailer. At one point, the suspect pointed the gun to the victim's head.

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

According to WSP, the suspect fired one round over the victim’s head, ran back to this car and drove away from the scene.

The other driver was not injured.

WSP described the suspect as a Black man in his 20s and his car was described as a sedan but the make and model have not been confirmed.

According to a news release, this is the 23rd shooting on King County freeways that WSP has investigated this year.

Advertisement