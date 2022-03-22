Troopers looking for witnesses to shooting on I-5 in Federal Way

Washington State Patrol is looking for witnesses or any information that could identify a suspect vehicle involved in a shooting on Interstate-5 in Federal Way over the weekend.

The incident began when the victim was approaching SR 99 from S. 348th Street when a white Dodge Charger cut them off.

The driver of the Charger then followed the victim onto I-5 north and fired several rounds at the victim's car, WSP said.. The driver then sped off down I-5.

Thankfully, no one was injured.

The suspect car is described as a white Dodge Charger with black rims, a black spoiler on the trunk and no rear plates.

If you have any information on the shooting, the suspect vehicle or suspect, contact Washington State Patrol Detective Brody Ford by email at brody.ford@wsp.wa.gov or call (360) 596-4000.

This is the 17th shooting that WSP has investigated on state freeways this year alone.

