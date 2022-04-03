Troopers looking for witnesses to I-5 shooting in Tukwila, say it's likely gang-related

Washington State Patrol are looking for anyone who may have witnessed a shooting on I-5, near I-405 in Tukwila on Saturday. Troopers say the shooting is believed to be gang-related.

According to WSP, two vehicles traveling northbound began shooting at each other around 2 p.m.

Those vehicles were involved in a crash with a third vehicle, and the suspects fled the scene.

Three suspects were ultimately arrested and a K-9 unit was able to locate a backpack that one of the suspects discarded that had two rifles and a handgun inside.

One person was taken to Harborview Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

All three suspects are in their 20s. It's unclear if they have been charged yet.

This is shooting number 20 year-to-date on the freeways in King County. Last year to date, the number of shootings was 12.

If you have any information on the shooting, contact WSP Detective Russ Haake at Russ.Haake@wsp.wa.gov.

