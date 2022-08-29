Troopers looking for missing Indigenous woman last seen in Skyway

A Missing Indigenous Person Alert has been issued for a 25-year-old last seen in Skyway in King County.

According to Washington State Patrol, Monica Jackson was last seen on Friday, Aug. 26 around Skyway. She was experiencing a mental health crisis and she is considered "at risk," troopers said.

Jackson is 5'7" and weighs around 135 pounds. She has very short hair, unlike what is featured in her provided photos.

If you see her, call 911.