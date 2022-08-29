Expand / Collapse search

Troopers looking for missing Indigenous woman last seen in Skyway

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Missing Persons
Washington State Patrol have issued a Missing Indigenous Person alert for 25-year-old Monica Johnson. She is believed to be having a mental health crisis and is at-risk. She was last seen in the Skyway area of King County. Her hair is extremely short (about 1/2 long, which is different than what is pictured). If you see her, call 911.

SKYWAY, Wash. - A Missing Indigenous Person Alert has been issued for a 25-year-old last seen in Skyway in King County. 

According to Washington State Patrol, Monica Jackson was last seen on Friday, Aug. 26 around Skyway. She was experiencing a mental health crisis and she is considered "at risk," troopers said. 

Jackson is 5'7" and weighs around 135 pounds. She has very short hair, unlike what is featured in her provided photos. 

If you see her, call 911. 

