Troopers looking for man who has not brought child to DCYF for welfare check

article

Washington State Patrol is looking for a man and his infant daughter after he allegedly refused to bring his child to the Department of Children and Youth Services (DCYF) for a welfare check.

Darrell Robinson, 39, and his two-month-old child were last seen on April 6 around 1:30 p.m.

It's unclear where he was last seen, but the missing person alert was issued on behalf of the Swinomish Tribal Police Department.

Investigators have not specified the situation or indicated if Robinson has custody.

Robinson is described as 5'10" and weighs around 268 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. His child's name is Gloria Robinson, and she's a two-month-old who is 20 inches long and weighs nine pounds. She was last seen wearing a onesie with foot pajamas.

Robinson may be driving a silver 2005 Chrysler 300, four-door vehicle. The vehicle has WA plates CFS2763.

If you see them, call 911.