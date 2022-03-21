Troopers investigating vehicular assault after head-on crash in Stanwood
STANWOOD, Wash. - One person was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center following a head-on crash on SR-532 in Stanwood.
Both eastbound and westbound lanes were fully blocked at 35th Avenue and just east of 64th Avenue around 4 p.m. for the crash, but have since re-opened.
Washington State Patrol Trooper Jacob Kennett told FOX 13 that this crash is being investigated as a vehicular assault. He said he believes drugs and alcohol were involved, but the crash is still being investigated.
Another person was taken to Providence hospital.
This is a developing story.
FOX 13 News will have updates as they become available.
Advertisement
Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:
DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps
WATCH: FOX 13 News Live
SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube
DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter
FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram