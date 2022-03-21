Expand / Collapse search

Troopers investigating vehicular assault after head-on crash in Stanwood

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Traffic
FOX 13 Seattle
article

STANWOOD, Wash. - One person was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center following a head-on crash on SR-532 in Stanwood. 

Both eastbound and westbound lanes were fully blocked at 35th Avenue and just east of 64th Avenue around 4 p.m. for the crash, but have since re-opened. 

Washington State Patrol Trooper Jacob Kennett told FOX 13 that this crash is being investigated as a vehicular assault. He said he believes drugs and alcohol were involved, but the crash is still being investigated.

Another person was taken to Providence hospital. 

This is a developing story.

FOX 13 News will have updates as they become available. 

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:
DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps
WATCH: FOX 13 News Live
SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube
DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter
FOLLOW: Facebook Twitter Instagram