Troopers investigating vehicular assault after head-on crash in Stanwood

article

One person was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center following a head-on crash on SR-532 in Stanwood.

Both eastbound and westbound lanes were fully blocked at 35th Avenue and just east of 64th Avenue around 4 p.m. for the crash, but have since re-opened.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Jacob Kennett told FOX 13 that this crash is being investigated as a vehicular assault. He said he believes drugs and alcohol were involved, but the crash is still being investigated.

Another person was taken to Providence hospital.

This is a developing story.

FOX 13 News will have updates as they become available.

