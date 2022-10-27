2 killed in separate Seattle crashes

At least two people are dead after separate crashes in Seattle on Thursday morning.

The crashes happened about a mile apart from each other.

State Route 99 at First Avenue Bridge

Troopers are investigating a deadly crash that involved a car and pedestrian.

This crash happened in the northbound lanes of State Route 99, south of the First Avenue Bridge.

Trooper Rick Johnson said all lanes are closed, as of 6:30 a.m.

Drivers are urged to take alternate routes.

The Washington State Department of Transportation said drivers on State Route 509 from Burien must exit at South 128th Street to reach the First Avenue Bridge from SR 99.

Georgetown crash

Seattle police said a pedestrian was struck and killed at East Marginal Way South and Ellis Avenue South, near the King County Airport.

The driver stayed at the scene, police said.

Drivers should expect delays or avoid the area there are extended closures for the investigation.

This is a developing story, and will be updated.