Troopers investigating deadly crash on SR 99 near Fife
article
TACOMA, Wash. - A deadly crash on State Route 99 near Fife snarled the Friday evening commute in Pierce County.
Few details were known about the crash, but according to the Washington Departement of Transportation. the crash forced SR 99 down to one lane in each direction by 5:00 p.m.
Troopers said to expect long delays on Interstate 5 as travelers avoided SR 99 in the area.
It's unclear what caused the crash. No further details have been released.
Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:
Advertisement
DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps
WATCH: Q13 News Live
SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube
DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter
FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram