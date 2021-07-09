Troopers investigating deadly crash on SR 99 near Fife

article

A deadly crash on State Route 99 near Fife snarled the Friday evening commute in Pierce County.

Few details were known about the crash, but according to the Washington Departement of Transportation. the crash forced SR 99 down to one lane in each direction by 5:00 p.m.

Troopers said to expect long delays on Interstate 5 as travelers avoided SR 99 in the area.

It's unclear what caused the crash. No further details have been released.

