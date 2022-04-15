Troopers investigating deadly crash on I-90 in Issaquah

Troopers are investigating a crash that left a woman dead Friday morning on Interstate 90 in Issaquah.

According to the Washington State Patrol, troopers were called around 9:00 a.m. to westbound I-90 near Front St.

Troopers said the driver of a car drifted onto the shoulder and hit a Washington State Department of Transportation trailer. The woman died at the scene.

Nobody else was hurt.

At least two lanes remained blocked as of 10:15 a.m.

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.