Troopers investigating deadly crash involving 3 cars in Thurston County

Troopers are investigating a deadly crash involving three cars Thursday afternoon in Thurston County.

According to the Washington State Patrol, troopers were called around 3:00 p.m. Thursday to State Route 507 and Old Military Rd. SE in Tenino.

Few details were immediately given, but law enforcement were at the scene investigating.

Troopers said both directions of SR 507 were blocked during the investigation.