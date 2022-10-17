Troopers investigate fatal road rage shooting on SR 2 in Skykomish

article

The Washington State patrol is asking the public to be on the lookout for a suspect and car that drove away from the scene after a deadly shooting in Skykomish over the weekend.

The incident happened before 8 p.m. Saturday on State Route 2 near milepost 63.

Investigators said it started as an apparent road rage incident between a driver in a silver 2014 Kia Sorrento and Subaru SUV.

According to troopers, the driver in the Kia tried to give some space between her car and the SUV.

A person inside the Subaru shot the rear window of the Kia and a passenger in the Kia was struck, investigators said.

The victim, a 24-year-old woman from Everett, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Subaru drove away from the scene in an unknown direction.

Troopers said witnessed described the Subaru a dark-colored SUV with a roof mounted cargo basket on top.

Anyone with information about the incident or sees the car involved is asked to call or email Detective Sergeant Michael Marken at 360-654-1140 or Michael.Marken@wsp.wa.gov.