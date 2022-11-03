Troopers investigate deadly crash on I-405 in Northwest Bellevue

article

Troopers are investigating a deadly crash that happened in the southbound lanes of I-405 in Northwest Bellevue on Thursday.

According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), crews responded to a crash on I-405 south of State Route 520 at around 10:00 a.m.

Authorities say only one car was involved in this crash, and at least one person has died.

WSP Trooper Rick Johnson posted a photo of the scene, showing at least four law enforcement vehicles and a firetruck at the scene.

Authorities are asking drivers to use caution as they drive through the area. The first two lanes will be blocked until their investigation is complete.

RELATED: Multiple injuries after car drives off overpass, crashes into 2 vehicles on I-5 in North Seattle

RELATED: Driver in custody after suspected DUI, head-on crash in Auburn

This is a developing story.