Troopers investigate deadly crash in Whatcom County

Troopers are investigating a fatal crash Tuesday morning in Whatcom County.

The crash happened on northbound I-5 at North Lake Samish at about 8 a.m.

According to Trooper Jacob Kennett, three cars were involved in the crash.

Investigators said a driver rolled his truck up on an embankment. A van then lost control and struck the truck.

The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital but on the way to the hospital, the ambulance was involved in a minor crash.

The driver was taken to St. Joe's Hospital by another ambulance. He later died at the hospital from his injuries.

There were no other injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing.

