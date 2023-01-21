Troopers investigate after a man was found dead at crash scene with gunshot wound in Toppenish

Police are investigating after a man involved in a car crash in Toppenish was found dead at the scene with a gunshot wound, and two others riding in the same car fled the scene.

According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), troopers responded to a two-car crash near the Toppenish city limits on State Route 22 at around 1:00 a.m.

When troopers arrived to the scene, three people were injured and were immediately taken to MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital. The fourth person on the scene, a 22-year-old from Tacoma, was found dead with a gunshot wound.

Authorities say the car with the victim who died was traveling eastbound on SR-22, crossed the centerline and struck another car traveling westbound head-on. The two occupants of the car heading westbound were taken to the hospital.

Investigators learned that four people were riding inside the car with the gunshot victim at the time of the crash, but the driver and a passenger both fled the scene before troopers arrived.

The WSP says the circumstances of the gunshot wound are still under investigation.

This is a developing story.