Troopers arrest driver suspected of killing two pedestrians in a fatal hit-and-run in Bothell

The driver suspected of killing two pedestrians in Bothell has been arrested.

Troopers are investigating a hit-and-run crash that killed two pedestrians in Bothell. According to Trooper Rocky Oliphant with Washington State Patrol, the driver told troopers he was on his way to work around 5:30 a.m. Friday when the crash happened.

The people were walking along SR 524 near Alderwood Manor when they were hit. Later in the morning, a 911 call was made, reporting the bodies discovered on SR 524 around 10:30 a.m. Oliphant said there is no sidewalk in that area of the highway.

Investigators found debris at the scene. Nearby, Troopers were at a 7-Eleven reviewing surveillance footage for any damaged vehicles when the suspected driver stopped in while heading home from work.

"You know, that’s pretty unbelievable that the timeline happened to match up on that when we were here reviewing surveillance video is when the suspect vehicle involved in this incident happened to pull into the business," Oliphant told Q13's Franque Thompson.

If anyone has information on suspicious activity in the area or a vehicle with front-end damage, they're asked to call Bothell Police or Washington State Patrol. The identities of the victims or driver have not been released.

Troopers have not released any additional information yet, but they warned drivers to expect a "long-term" closure of SR-524 in Bothell during the investigation. All lanes have since reopened.

