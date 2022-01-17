Troopers arrest 4 suspected DUI drivers with minors in the cars

article

Troopers arrested four people suspected of driving under the influence with minors inside their cars over the weekend.

In a news release, the Washington State Patrol said the arrests happened in District 1 – three of the arrests were in Pierce County and the other was in Thurston County.

In 2021, there were 48 suspected DUI drivers arrested in District 1 and 53 were arrested in 2020.

Troopers said in addition to being charged with driving under the influence, the suspected drivers could face additional charges of reckless endangerment for each minor in their cars.

Troopers are asking drivers to help remove impaired drivers from the roadways. People should not attempt to contact drivers they believe are impaired. They should call 911 and report the vehicle’s description, license plate and any information about the occupant.

Watch FOX 13 Seattle for the latest news:

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram