Trooper shot in the face in Walla Walla, suspect arrested

A Washington State Trooper was airlifted to Harborview after allegedly being shot in the face by a suspect in Walla Walla.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office Facebook, the trooper's patrol car was rammed near the Sportsman's Warehouse on Poplar Street around 5:20 p.m. on Thursday.

After his patrol car was rammed, he was then shot in the face by a suspect.

The trooper was able to drive himself to Providence St. Mary Medical Center, where he was then airlifted to Harborview Medical Center.

A suspect is in custody.

It's unclear what happened in the moments leading up to the shooting.

WSP has not identified the trooper.

His condition and extent of injuries are unknown.

