Trooper hit by car while investigating previous collision on SR-20

A state trooper was hit while investigating a previous car crash early Sunday morning.

According to Washington State Patrol, a car was involved in a collision on eastbound SR-20 near Southgate. A state patrol car was parked behind it in the leftmost lane with emergency lights on while the trooper investigated.

Both the trooper and the person were out of their cars when another vehicle plowed into the squad car.

The trooper was hit in the crash, and had to be taken to Good Samaritan Hospital for minor injuries.

It is unknown what led to either crash, but the driver in the second crash has charges pending an investigation, authorities say.