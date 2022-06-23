Trooper catches street racer going 141 mph near Kennewick

article

State troopers chased down and arrested a driver for street racing at speeds reaching 141 mph Thursday morning.

According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), Trooper Brandt caught two cars speeding on I-82 right in front of the WSP Kennewick office at around 8:00 a.m.

Authorities say during the pursuit, one of the cars peeled off the interstate onto State Route 395 and got away. Trooper Brandt managed to catch up to the other driver, who almost crashed as they were trying to slow down and stop.

The speed limit on I-82 is 70 mph, 60 mph for trucks.

The driver was caught traveling 71 mph over the speed limit, and was arrested for reckless driving.