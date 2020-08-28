Tributes pour in for "Black Panther" actor Chadwick Boseman

People across the globe took to social media Friday night to pay tribute to actor Chadwick Boseman, who died at the age of 43 after a four-year-long battle with colon cancer.

He was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016. Over the years it progressed to stage IV.

Boseman played Black icons like Jackie Robinson in the film "42" and James Brown in "Get On Up" before finding fame as the regal Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

RELATED: Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman dies after 4-year fight with colon cancer

His T’Challa character was first introduced to the blockbuster Marvel movies in 2016′s “Captain America: Civil War,” and his “Wakanda Forever” salute reverberated around the world after the release of “Black Panther” two years ago.

Some of his MCU costars paid tribute to Boseman on social media.

Actor Chris Evans, best known as "Captain America," shared photos of him and Boseman, saying on Twitter: "Chadwick was special. A true original. He was a deeply committed and constantly curious artist. He had so much amazing work still left to create."

Advertisement

Actor Chris Hemsworth, who plays the Asgardian Thor, wrote on Instagram: "Gonna miss you mate. Absolutely heartbreaking. One of the kindest most genuine people I’ve met. Sending love and support to all the family xo RIP".

Actor Don Cheadle, who plays Col. James "Rhodey" Rhodes in the MCU, said on Twitter: "i will miss you, birthday brother. you were always light and love to me. my god ... forever and ever ..." and shared a photo of him with Chadwick.

Actress Brie Larsen, who plays Captain Marvel, said on Instagram: "Chadwick was someone who radiated power and peace. Who stood for so much more than himself. Who took the time to really see how you were doing and gave words of encouragement when you felt unsure."

Actor Mark Ruffalo, who portrayed the Incredible Hulk in the "Avengers" films, retweeted many tributes to Boseman and said on Twitter" "All I have to say is the tragedies amassing this year have only been made more profound by the loss of #ChadwickBoseman. What a man, and what an immense talent. Brother, you were one of the all time greats and your greatness was only beginning."

Actor Chris Pratt, known for his role as Star Lord in the "Guardians of the Galaxy" franchise, said on Instagram: "My prayers go out to Chadwick’s family and loved ones. The world will miss his tremendous talent. God rest his soul."

Actress Zoe Saldana, who plays Gamora in the Guardians franchise with Pratt, said on Instagram: "Your passing has hit me hard. I will tell my sons about you forever. You were one of the classiest men I have ever met in my life. It was an honor to have shared minutes with you on screen and to have crossed paths with you during press. Though our acquaintance was light you always left a lasting impression because of your energy, poise and gentle manner."

Actor Michael Rooker, known for his role as Yondu in the Guardians franchise, wrote on Instagram: "RIP....we’ve lost a beautiful creative Spirit...........Such a soft spoken Peace loving man. 💕Love&Peace 💕 rooker"

Actress Angela Bassett, who played Queen Ramonda, the mother of Boseman's T'Challa in "Black Panther", shared the story of how she first met Boseman when she was accepting her honorary degree from Howard University.

"It was meant to be for Chadwick and me to be connected, for us to be family. But what many don’t know is our story began long before his historic turn as Black Panther. During the premiere party for Black Panther, Chadwick reminded me of something. He whispered that when I received my honorary degree from Howard University, his alma mater, he was the student assigned to escort me that day. And here we were, years later as friends and colleagues, enjoying the most glorious night ever! We’d spent weeks prepping, working, sitting next to each other every morning in makeup chairs, preparing for the day together as mother and son. I am honored that we enjoyed that full circle experience," she wrote in part on Instagram.

Boseman's "Black Panther" co-star Sterling K. Brown shared on Twitter, "I don’t have words. Rest In Peace, Bruh. Thank you for all you did while you were here. Thank you for being a friend. You are loved. You will be missed."

Actress Elizabeth Henstridge, who played Agent Jemma Simmons on the Marvel television series "Agents of SHIELD" wrote on Instagram: "this world will miss you so much. A superhero. A King. RIP. ❤️"

Marvel Studios released a statement via social media on Boseman's passing, saying "Our hearts are broken and our thoughts are with Chadwick Boseman’s family. Your legacy will live on forever. Rest In Peace."

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 30: Chadwick Boseman accepts the Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture award for 'Black Panther' onstage at the 50th NAACP Image Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 30, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Earl Gibson I Expand

Not only Boseman's Marvel family pay tribute, but many across Hollywood shared their memories and reactions as well.

Director Ava DuVernay shared an image from Boseman's film "Black Panther" and said "May you have a beautiful return, King. We will miss you so."

Major League Baseball also paid tribute to Boseman, who once portrayed legendary baseball player Jackie Robinson, saying: "We are devastated by the tragic loss of Chadwick Boseman. His transcendent performance in “42” will stand the test of time and serve as a powerful vehicle to tell Jackie’s story to audiences for generations to come."

Democratic VP candidate Sen. Kamala Harris offered her condolences to Boseman's family and shared a photo of the two of them, saying on Twitter: "Heartbroken. My friend and fellow Bison Chadwick Boseman was brilliant, kind, learned, and humble. He left too early but his life made a difference."

The last tweet on Boseman's official Twitter account before the announcement of his passing was a tweet in support of Harris being named Joe Biden's VP pick.

Biden also tweeted in response to Boseman's passing, saying "The true power of @ChadwickBoseman was bigger than anything we saw on screen. From the Black Panther to Jackie Robinson, he inspired generations and showed them they can be anything they want — even super heroes."

Bob Iger, executive chairman at Disney, shared his thoughts in a Twitter thread, saying in part "We are all heartbroken by the tragic loss of #chadwickboseman -- an extraordinary talent, and one of the most gentle and giving souls I have ever met. He brought enormous strength, dignity and depth to his groundbreaking role of Black Panther; shattering myths and stereotypes, becoming a long-awaited hero to millions around the world, and inspiring us all to dream bigger and demand more than the status quo."

Television producer Shonda Rhimes posted on Twitter: "I just can’t take anymore. Is there supposed to be a lesson in 2020? Because if so, fail me now. #chadwickboseman"

Actor Ryan Reynolds, also known as Deadpool, wrote on Twitter: "Such a brutal loss. RIP, Chadwick."

Minister Bernice King, daughter of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr, wrote on Twitter: "We never know what people are enduring. Humans...we are wonders. Thank you, Chadwick, for gifting us with your greatness in the midst of a painful struggle."

Bernice's brother, Martin Luther King III, also paid tribute to Boseman, saying "Chadwick Boseman brought history to life on the silver screen, from Jackie Robinson, James Brown and Thurgood Marshall. As Black Panther, he was also a superhero to many. And despite his 4 year long battle with cancer, he kept fighting and he kept inspiring. He will be missed."