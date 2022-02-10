Tribes press governor, AG’s office for answers after years-long investigation into tribal fishermen

article

The Affiliated Tribes of Northwest Indians (ATNI) – a group representing 57 tribal governments – is calling on Governor Jay Inslee and/or Attorney General Bob Ferguson to investigate the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, and Ferguson’s office after a 5+ year investigation and prosecution of two Tulalip fishermen that ended with charges being tossed out.

The case centers on two tribal fishermen – Hazen Shopbell and Anthony Paul. The two men owned Puget Sound Seafood Distributors before being arrested while being investigated for shellfish trafficking. Eventually the state paid a $50,000 settlement over claims of false arrest, but didn’t admit guilt. The case – which amounted to five felony charges – was still being pursued in court until the end of 2021.

Lawyers have argued that the case threatened the Tulalip Tribe’s way of life. That if the fishermen lost their case it opened the door to state laws being enforced on tribal lands, effectively undoing decades of case law which protected tribal fishing rights – rights that were fought for throughout the Fish Wars, a civil rights era movement to affirm treaty rights.

As the case played out in court the Tulalip Tribe had written WDFW on multiple occasions protesting the prosecution of Shopbell and Paul.

In late-December, a Skagit County judge determined that the case never fell under the court’s jurisdiction.

"This court shouldn’t be involved in those issues," said Judge Stiles.

The Attorney General’s Office is denying involvement beyond it’s actions as legal counsel to WDFW. Governor Inslee’s office isn’t commenting on the calls from ATNI to investigate, while Gabe Galanda – Hazen Shopbell’s lawyer – is warning that career attorneys are on a crusade to overturn decades old cases that protect Coast Salish tribes.

A full report looking at this case, it’s effect and the history of the Fish Wars airs Thursday on FOX 13 News at 6 and 10 p.m.

