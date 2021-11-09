Trees leaning over I-90 to force lane closures in Issaquah

Crews will need to shut down several lanes of westbound Interstate 90 in Issaquah Tuesday to remove two trees that are leaning over the road.

Washington State Department of Transportation crews arrived shortly after 11:00 a.m. Tuesday to set up cones for traffic control.

The two left lanes will initially close at milepost 18. Then all lanes will temporarily close once the trees are down so that they can be removed.

RELATED: Strong winds, rain bring down trees and cause power outages throughout Western Washington

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram