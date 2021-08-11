Expand / Collapse search
Tree falls onto power line, sparking brush fire in Pierce County

By Q13 News Staff
Wildfires
Photo credit: Central Pierce Fire & Rescue

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - Crews are fighting a brush fire in the South Hill area after a witness reported seeing a tree fall onto a power line.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office, the brush fire started after noon Wednesday. 160th St E was closed in the area of 74th Ave E.

As of 2:00 p.m., Level 1 (be ready) evacuations had been issued for residents who live on 161st St Ct E, east of 70th Ave E. in the area shaded red below.

Officials said around 1:00 p.m. that the fire had jumped 160th St E and crossed onto the south side of the road.

MORE WILDFIRE SEASON COVERAGE:

This is a developing story and will be updated.

