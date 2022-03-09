Travis Scott launches Project HEAL for community initiatives months after Astroworld Tragedy

It's been four months since the tragic events at Travis Scott's music festival Astroworld transpired, where 10 people died.

And while investigations and lawsuits remain underway into who is to blame for the catastrophe, Travis Scott, whose real name is Jaques Webster II, announced Tuesday on his Instagram of a multi-tiered initiative called Project HEAL to help ensure a tragedy such as what happened in November 2021, does not happen again.

"Over the past few months I’ve been taking the time and space to grieve, reflect and do my part to heal my community," he wrote. "Most importantly, I want to use my resources and platform moving forward towards actionable change. This will be a lifelong journey for me and my family."

According to Project HEAL's website, the initiatives range from "academic scholarships, free mental health resources, a creative design center and a first-ever, tech-driven solution for event safety."

Initially, Scott faced criticism over, what seemed to be, him not claiming responsibility for what occurred after denying legal liability and even said in an interview he had no idea what happened during his concert.

However, the music mogul added in his Instagram post he has not forgotten his mission to help build bridges in the community.

"I will always honor the victims of the Astroworld tragedy who remain in my heart forever," Scott said. "Giving back and creating opportunities for the youth is something I’ve always done and will continue to do as long as I have the chance."

"This program will be a catalyst to real change and I can’t wait to introduce the rest of the technology and ideas we’ve been working on," he continued.

An exact date was not provided as to when the initiative for event safety will roll out, but the website says it's expected sometime in 2022.