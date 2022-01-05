Traveling over Snoqualmie Pass? Officials say delay your trip, due to road conditions
SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. - If you are traveling over Snoqualmie Pass today, officials ask to delay your trip a day, as travel conditions have gotten treacherous.
Washington State Department of Transportation expects several feet of new snow by Thursday, but conditions have already caused major traffic problems, leading to on-and-off closures of the pass due to spinouts and crashes.
Most recently, a semi-truck crashed over the road barrier and was left hanging halfway over the freeway.
WSDOT crews are already out treating the roads and removing snow.
