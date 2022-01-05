Traveling over Snoqualmie Pass? Officials say delay your trip, due to road conditions

article

If you are traveling over Snoqualmie Pass today, officials ask to delay your trip a day, as travel conditions have gotten treacherous.

Washington State Department of Transportation expects several feet of new snow by Thursday, but conditions have already caused major traffic problems, leading to on-and-off closures of the pass due to spinouts and crashes.

Most recently, a semi-truck crashed over the road barrier and was left hanging halfway over the freeway.

WSDOT crews are already out treating the roads and removing snow.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Eastbound lanes of I-90 over Snoqualmie Pass reopened

