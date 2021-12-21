Traveling for the holidays? Here are the worst, best times to hit the road

We’re days away from the Christmas holiday weekend and the Washington State Department of Transportation released travel charts for the worst and best times to hit the road.

Drivers should expect to see higher volumes of traffic on state highways, especially on Interstate 90.

Longer wait times at ferry docks are also expected during the holiday weekend.

Transportation officials want to note that severe weather or other emergencies can impact travel levels.

WSDOT has their online tools, traffic app and social media accounts to track current travel conditions.

Traveling on northbound I-5 from Lacey to Tacoma:

Traveling on southbound I-5 from Tacoma to Lacey:

Traveling eastbound on US 2 from Skykomish to Stevens Pass:

Traveling westbound on US 2 from Stevens Pass to Skykomish:

Traveling eastbound on I-90 from North Bend to Cle Elum:

Traveling westbound on I-90 from Cle Elum to North Bend:

