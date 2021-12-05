Travelers at Sea-Tac Airport consider Omicron variant risk, changing requirements

Guidelines for international travelers are getting tighter with the spread of the new Omicron variant.

Starting on Monday, the U.S. will require a negative COVID-19 test within 24 hours of flying into the country.

"I’m from Edmonton, Alberta. I traveled here to Seattle," said Sarah Chang at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. "I planned this trip in November before this new variant became of concern. You just have to go with the flow. Either that or you don’t travel and see people, so it’s always a balance between the two."

Jasmeen Zahtha is traveling abroad to India with her seven-month-old son. She says it’s a special trip to meet family, including her parents and siblings.

"With the new variant out, it was definitely risky I would say, traveling—but I’ve put this trip off long enough and I really wanted to go before the borders closed," said Zahtha. "This is just a one-way ticket. Let’s see how everything goes, and return plan will be according to that."

So far in the U.S. there have been over a dozen states that have now detected the new variant. In Washington, three cases have been reported in King, Pierce and Thurston Counties.

MORE INFO: COVID-19 Omicron variant detected in Washington

"It is highly mutated, but as we know, Delta variant remains the dominant in the state of Washington," said Dr. Umair Shah, WA Secretary of Health. "It remains to be seen if that will continue or change or how so in the near future."

During a news briefing on Saturday, Dr. Jeff Duchin of Seattle-King County Public Health said preliminary data suggests Omicron may spread even faster than the Delta variant, people who’ve had Covid-19 in the past may be more likely to be re-infected with Omicron and there may be fewer severe cases of Omicron occurring than would be expected in South Africa.

"I hope I’m wrong, but I expect we’ll see many more cases in the coming weeks," said Dr. Duchin, Health Officer for Seattle-King County Public Health. "Exactly how many and how severe they will be is less clear."

What is clear to some travelers is the risk of going abroad when there’s still more to learn about the new variant. Not to mention, the growing list of requirements for travel.

"We are trying to do international traveling, but it’s kind of hard," said Kevin Gumo who visits family in Kenya every holiday. He said it’s disappointing, but under the current circumstances, he is canceling his trip this year.

Getting tested is not required for travel within the U.S. but state health officials said it’s a good idea and recommend getting tested before and after your trip.

READ MORE: Small bars and restaurants to require proof of vaccination in King Co. on Monday

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Watch FOX 13 Seattle for the latest news: