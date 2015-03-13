Transient man found on fire in Pierce County, critically burned





SPANAWAY, Wash. (AP) — A Pierce County sheriff's spokesman says fast-food workers who went to investigate what appeared to be a building blaze instead found a 46-year-old man on fire outside a business in Spanaway.



The News Tribune reports (http://is.gd/omF4Pq) the man described as a transient was in critical condition Friday at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.



The restaurant employees helped put out the last of the fire, which had burned the man's clothes off Thursday night.



Detectives have not yet determined how the fire started.



Sheriff's spokesman Ed Troyer says the burned man told one of the fast-food workers "that somebody lit him on fire, but we have not been able to talk to him."





