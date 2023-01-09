Train 'derailment' in South Seattle knocks down powerlines

A minor train derailment in south Seattle knocked down some powerlines Monday night, according to the Seattle Fire Department.

Around 8:30 p.m., crews were called to tracks near Colorado Ave. S and S. Spokane St. for the derailment.

According to Seattle Fire, the train crashed into a power station, which knocked down some wires.

The train also blocked both directions of S. Spokane Street.

No one was injured.

It's unclear what kind of train it was and what caused it to go off the tracks.

Seattle Police are investigating.