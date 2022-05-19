Trailhead Direct shuttle returns Memorial Day weekend for hiking enthusiasts

For outdoor enthusiasts looking to hit some Seattle-area trails, a King County service is returning again this year to shuttle hikers to trails.

King County shuttle service Trailhead Direct allows you to get to certain trails without taking a car.

Hikers can hop on at Broadway and East Denny Way across from the Capitol Hill Light Rail station. The bus will make additional stops on: First Hill, on Fourth Avenue in downtown Seattle near the University Street Link light rail station; the Eastgate Freeway Station in Bellevue; and the North Bend Park-and-Ride.

The shuttle will take hikers to trailheads at Mount Si, Mount Teneriffe and Little Si.

Trailhead Direct runs from May 28 to Sept. 11. It operates only on weekends and holidays (Memorial Day, Fourth of July and Labor Day).

Find a full schedule of departure and arrival times here.