5 more blocks of new Alaskan Way along Seattle Waterfront to open overnight

Starting Monday night, crews will begin opening five more blocks of the new Alaskan Way along the Seattle Waterfront.

This means lanes will shift east from the current street to the newly built street between Marion and Union Streets.

The work is scheduled to happen from 7 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday and will happen between Columbia and Pike streets. Alaskan Way will be reduced to one lane each direction between these streets during the work.

"We are excited to open these additional new blocks of roadway and sidewalk to the public. Early next year, we expect to complete construction of the new Alaskan Way north of Union Street and up to Bell Street in Belltown," said Angela Brady, Director of the Waterfront Seattle Program. "Completion of this roadway work allows us to focus on building an exceptional new park promenade and protected bike path along the water’s edge."

Alaskan Way will be closed between Pike and Pine Streets from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. for the Seattle Aquarium Expansion construction. Cars will be redirected to Western Avenue between University and Wall streets.



