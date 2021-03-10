Traffic stop reveals Wisconsin driver seated in camping chair

article

The Wisconsin State Patrol shared a photo from a bizarre traffic stop, showing that the driver was sitting in a camping chair, as the pick-up truck did not have seats.

According to the state patrol, a trooper in the North Central Region recently stopped a pickup truck for an equipment violation. When he approached the vehicle, the trooper noticed it was not equipped with seats, and the driver was seated in a camping chair.

This is a violation of Wisconsin law, which requires that all vehicles have designated seats.