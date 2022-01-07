Expand / Collapse search
Traffic signal pole damaged in suspected DUI crash in Marysville

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Marysville
FOX 13 Seattle
article

(Credit: Marysville Police Department)

MARYSVILLE, Wash. - Police took a suspected DUI driver into custody Thursday night after a crash in Marysville. 

The crash happened on Smokey Point Boulevard and State Avenue at about 9:45 p.m.

Marysville shared photos from the scene that showed the suspect’s damaged vehicle and a traffic signal pole on the ground.

No injuries were reported. 

Police said the driver was the only person in the vehicle and was processed for driving under the influence.

