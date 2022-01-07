Traffic signal pole damaged in suspected DUI crash in Marysville

article

Police took a suspected DUI driver into custody Thursday night after a crash in Marysville.

The crash happened on Smokey Point Boulevard and State Avenue at about 9:45 p.m.

Marysville shared photos from the scene that showed the suspect’s damaged vehicle and a traffic signal pole on the ground.

No injuries were reported.

Police said the driver was the only person in the vehicle and was processed for driving under the influence.

Watch FOX 13 Seattle for the latest news:

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram