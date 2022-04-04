Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:10 AM PDT, Mason County
10
Winter Storm Warning
until TUE 8:00 AM PDT, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades
Winter Storm Warning
until TUE 5:00 AM PDT, Olympics
High Wind Warning
until TUE 11:00 AM PDT, Wenatchee Area
Wind Advisory
from MON 3:17 PM PDT until MON 8:00 PM PDT, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Admiralty Inlet Area
Wind Advisory
from MON 3:17 PM PDT until MON 11:00 PM PDT, North Coast, Central Coast
High Surf Warning
from MON 2:59 PM PDT until TUE 11:00 AM PDT, South Washington Coast
High Surf Advisory
from MON 11:00 AM PDT until TUE 5:00 PM PDT, North Coast, Central Coast
Special Weather Statement
until MON 7:30 PM PDT, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes
Special Weather Statement
until MON 7:45 PM PDT, Southwest Interior

Traffic lights off, power goes out around Western Washington amid windstorms

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Weather
FOX 13 Seattle
article

(Washington State Patrol)

SEATTLE - Traffic lights are going dark and thousands are without power as strong winds batter Western Washington.

Washington State Patrol reports several intersections in Pierce and Thurston counties where traffic lights have shut off. Some lights in the South Seattle area are affected as well.

According to Puget Sound Energy, more than 30,000 customers are without power as of 6:42 p.m. Monday. In Seattle, around 4,700 customers are affected. Crews have been dispatched to hundreds of reported outages in the area.

READ MORE: Fourth Ave Bridge closed in South Seattle after power lines tip

The cause of most of these outages has not been identified yet, but some are confirmed to be caused by fallen power lines and trees.

It is unknown when power will be restored.

MORE INFO: Storm to bring in heavy rain, wind and mountain snow

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:
DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps
WATCH: FOX 13 News Live
SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube
DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter
FOLLOW: Facebook Twitter Instagram

Watch FOX 13 Seattle for the latest news: