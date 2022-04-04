Traffic lights off, power goes out around Western Washington amid windstorms

article

Traffic lights are going dark and thousands are without power as strong winds batter Western Washington.

Washington State Patrol reports several intersections in Pierce and Thurston counties where traffic lights have shut off. Some lights in the South Seattle area are affected as well.

According to Puget Sound Energy, more than 30,000 customers are without power as of 6:42 p.m. Monday. In Seattle, around 4,700 customers are affected. Crews have been dispatched to hundreds of reported outages in the area.

The cause of most of these outages has not been identified yet, but some are confirmed to be caused by fallen power lines and trees.

It is unknown when power will be restored.

