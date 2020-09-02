Traffic diverted off of west SR 512 in Lakewood after multi-car crash

article

Traffic was diverted off of westbound SR 512 in Lakewood Wednesday afternoon after a crash involving multiple cars.

According to WSDOT, the crash happened shortly after noon near the SR 512 interchange with Interstate 5.

As of 1:00 p.m., traffic was being diverted off of westbound SR 512 onto S. Steele Street. By 3:00 p.m., one lane of traffic was getting by.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area and delay their trips if possible. WSDOT said to expect an "extended closure."

It was not immediately known if there were any injuries or what caused the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated.