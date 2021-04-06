Four people get minor injuries from semi-truck collision on SR-18 near Auburn

Crews with South King Fire worked to rescue a person pinned in a semi-truck after that truck rolled over on Highway 18 at West Valley.

The semi-truck hit several vehicles before rolling over an embankment and landing in a small body of water, according to South King Fire. Crews said they were working on getting the person out of the semi, who appeared to be trapped in the truck in the water.

The person was pinned upside down inside of the semi, and crews were able to free him from the metal.

At least four people were injured, but South King Fire says the injuries do not appear to be serious.

The right lane eastbound on SR 18 is blocked and the on-ramp will be closed for an extended period of time.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and expect heavy delays if they are already on the road.

WSP said it appears that brake failure led to the crash.

This is a developing story.

