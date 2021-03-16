Pedestrian seriously injured after getting hit by log truck on I-5 in Lacey

article

A pedestrian has been seriously injured after getting hit by a log truck on northbound Interstate-5 in Lacey.

Washington State Patrol said a woman was hit just south of Sleater Kinney Road around 1:30 p.m.

She was sent to a nearby hospital with "life-threatening injuries," according to WSP.

Only one lane of traffic was open for several hours. Crews cleared the scene around 4:30 p.m.

It's unknown why the woman was on the interstate.

This is a developing story. Q13 News will have updates as they become available.

