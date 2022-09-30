SB I-5 express lanes blocked near Ship Canal Bridge due to shooting investigation

Commuters traveling on I-5 in Seattle on Friday morning might have longer drive times as some southbound express lanes are blocked near the Ship Canal Bridge in Seattle.

Washington State Patrol trooper Rick Johnson said an investigation is underway after a shooting left two people injured.

The incident is just north of Northeast 40th Street. As of 7 a.m., two left express lanes are blocked.

According to Johnson, the two people were taken to Harborview Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story, and will be updated.