Revive I-5: Three major closures in Seattle expected to cause major traffic snares

Three different areas of Interstate-5 will be closed this weekend as a part of the ongoing Revive I-5 construction work.

The following portions of I-5 will have lane reductions this weekend:

7:30 p.m. Friday, July 22, to 5 a.m. Monday, July 25: Southbound I-5 will be reduced to two lanes with all traffic going through the collector/distributor. All ramps in the collector/distributor will be open except those from I-90 to southbound I-5. However, those I-90 ramps will open for two hours after the Sounders and Mariners games.

11 p.m. Friday, July 22, to 6 a.m. Saturday, July 23: Southbound I-5 will be closed between Stewart and Spring streets. A signed detour will be in place.

11 p.m. Saturday, July 23 to 7 a.m. Sunday, July 24: Two right lanes of northbound I-5 will be closed from the State Route 520 exit to Northeast 45th Street for bridge maintenance.

"Because so much of our work is weather dependent, we need to get as much work done as possible during the summer," said Mike Swires with WSDOT. "In the coming years, we will have several major projects at once on I-5, I-405 and I-90, among other highways. Like this weekend, some of the closures needed by these projects will overlap."

Drivers can expect heavy traffic.

During construction, people who drive on this section of I-5 should consider:

This is one of about 15 weekends with lane reductions between now and fall 2022.

Find more information on the closures here.