Traffic alert: Revive I-5 work continues, expect delays this weekend

On southbound I-5 through Seattle, weekend-long lane reductions will begin at 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 29, and continue through 5 a.m. on Monday, Aug.1.

This will include several changes for people traveling on the freeway in the SoDo area:

The I-90 and collector/distributor ramps to southbound I-5 will be closed.

People entering the collector/distributor will need to exit to I-90, Dearborn Street, Fourth Avenue South or Airport Way.

People using the on-ramps from Spring or James streets will need to use one of those exits as well.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) says Revive I-5 work will continue almost every weekend through the end of September in order to finish the current expansion joint replacement project.

Next weekend, lane closures on southbound I-5 will start at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5. All traffic will funnel through the collector/distributor until work wraps up by 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 8.