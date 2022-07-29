Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 11:00 PM PDT, Wenatchee Area
6
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 11:00 PM PDT, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 9:00 PM PDT, Seattle and vicinity, Everett and vicinity, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area
Heat Advisory
from SAT 11:00 PM PDT until SUN 11:00 PM PDT, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades
Heat Advisory
until SAT 9:00 PM PDT, Willapa Hills, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
Heat Advisory
until SUN 9:00 PM PDT, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, Hood Canal Area, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, Southwest Interior

Traffic alert: Revive I-5 work continues, expect delays this weekend

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Traffic
FOX 13 Seattle

Weekend travel and Revive I-5 closures

On southbound I-5 through Seattle, weekend-long lane reductions will begin at 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 29, and continue through 5 a.m. on Monday, August 1.

SEATTLE - On southbound I-5 through Seattle, weekend-long lane reductions will begin at 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 29, and continue through 5 a.m. on Monday, Aug.1.

This will include several changes for people traveling on the freeway in the SoDo area:

  • The I-90 and collector/distributor ramps to southbound I-5 will be closed.
  • People entering the collector/distributor will need to exit to I-90, Dearborn Street, Fourth Avenue South or Airport Way.
  • People using the on-ramps from Spring or James streets will need to use one of those exits as well.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) says Revive I-5 work will continue almost every weekend through the end of September in order to finish the current expansion joint replacement project. 

Next weekend, lane closures on southbound I-5 will start at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5. All traffic will funnel through the collector/distributor until work wraps up by 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 8.