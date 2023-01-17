Traffic Alert: Pedestrian killed in crash on I-405 in Bothell

Southbound I-405 in Bothell is closed Tuesday morning because of a fatal crash involving a pedestrian.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Kelsey Harding said the crash happened just north of State Route 527 after 4 a.m.

Six vehicles, including a semi-truck, were involved in the crash.

Troopers at the scene told FOX 13 that a driver lost control, hit a barrier and several cars hit his car. When the driver got out of his car, he was struck and killed by a semi-truck.

All drivers involved are cooperating.

There is no estimated time of when the road will reopen.

Troopers are working to help drivers on southbound I-405 exit at SR 527.

As of 5:30 a.m., the closure was at the I-5 interchange and traffic was being diverted onto southbound I-5.

WSDOT is warning commuters that there will be higher volumes of traffic on I-5 in the morning.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated.