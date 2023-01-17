Expand / Collapse search

Traffic Alert: Pedestrian killed in crash on I-405 in Bothell

By FOX 13 News Staff
Bothell
BOTHELL, Wash. - Southbound I-405 in Bothell is closed Tuesday morning because of a fatal crash involving a pedestrian. 

Washington State Patrol Trooper Kelsey Harding said the crash happened just north of State Route 527 after 4 a.m.

Six vehicles, including a semi-truck, were involved in the crash. 

Troopers at the scene told FOX 13 that a driver lost control, hit a barrier and several cars hit his car. When the driver got out of his car, he was struck and killed by a semi-truck. 

All drivers involved are cooperating. 

There is no estimated time of when the road will reopen. 

Troopers are working to help drivers on southbound I-405 exit at SR 527. 

As of 5:30 a.m., the closure was at the I-5 interchange and traffic was being diverted onto southbound I-5. 

WSDOT is warning commuters that there will be higher volumes of traffic on I-5 in the morning. 

The investigation remains ongoing. 

This is a developing story and will be updated. 