Toyota suspends Japan factory production over suspected cyberattack

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Mason County
24
River Flood Warning
from MON 12:35 PM PST until TUE 5:30 PM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
from MON 2:10 PM PST until WED 12:55 AM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
from MON 1:45 PM PST until WED 5:11 AM PST, Yakima County
River Flood Warning
from MON 9:05 PM PST until WED 9:54 PM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
from MON 7:48 PM PST until THU 2:18 AM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 12:03 AM PST until WED 2:35 AM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 2:07 AM PST until THU 5:38 AM PST, Grays Harbor County, Thurston County
Flood Warning
from MON 9:04 AM PST until TUE 7:00 AM PST, Grays Harbor County, Jefferson County, King County, Kitsap County, Lewis County, Mason County, Pierce County, Snohomish County, Thurston County
River Flood Warning
from MON 6:15 PM PST until TUE 1:54 PM PST, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 4:16 PM PST, Wahkiakum County
High Wind Warning
until MON 4:00 PM PST, South Washington Coast
River Flood Warning
from TUE 10:22 AM PST until WED 8:48 PM PST, Yakima County
River Flood Warning
from MON 3:34 PM PST until TUE 2:04 AM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
from MON 7:30 PM PST until WED 7:42 AM PST, Lewis County, Pierce County
Flood Advisory
from MON 1:05 PM PST until THU 7:00 AM PST, Kittitas County, Klickitat County, Yakima County
Avalanche Warning
until MON 6:00 PM PST, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, Wenatchee Area
Flood Watch
until WED 3:00 PM PST, Grays Harbor County, Lewis County, Pierce County, Skagit County, Snohomish County, Thurston County, Whatcom County
Wind Advisory
until MON 4:00 PM PST, Central Coast
Flood Watch
until TUE 6:00 PM PST, Willapa Hills, South Washington Coast, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
Flood Advisory
until MON 4:00 PM PST, Clark County
Avalanche Warning
until MON 7:00 PM PST, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades
Special Weather Statement
until MON 8:45 PM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Everett and vicinity, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Olympics, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, North Coast, Central Coast, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, Southwest Interior
Coastal Flood Advisory
from MON 10:24 AM PST until MON 6:00 PM PST, South Washington Coast

Toyota suspends Japan factory production over suspected cyberattack

Published 
News
Associated Press
Workers at a Toyota Plant article

FILE PHOTO-Employees of Toyota Motor Corporation work during the assembly process at the company's Takaoka Plant in Toyota, Aichi Prefecture, Japan. (Photo by Junko Kimura/Getty Images)

TOKYO - Toyota is suspending production at all 28 lines of its 14 plants in Japan starting Tuesday, because of a "system malfunction" that a domestic supplier suspects is a cyberattack.

Kojima Industries Corp., based in Toyota city in central Japan, said Monday the problem could be a cyberattack as an error was detected in its computer server system.

As a result, the company said its system could not communicate properly with Toyota or monitor production, although there was nothing physically wrong with the production equipment.

Kojima spokesman Tomohiro Takayama said the company was investigating and working to fix the problem.

RELATED: Toyota to send vehicle to moon

"This has never happened before," Takayama said. "We are not sure yet if it is a cyberattack, but we suspect it might be one."

Kojima supplies Toyota with many parts including air-conditioning, steering wheel components and other parts for vehicles' interiors and exteriors.

It was unclear when the problem might be fixed and production could resume.

Toyota Motor Corp., which makes the Prius hybrid and Camry sedan, apologized for inconveniencing its customers and promised to fix the problem as quickly as possible.

RELATED: Toyota recalls more than a million hybrids worldwide

Hino Motors, a Toyota group truckmaker, said two of its production plants in Japan were similarly affected with a malfunction. The Nikkei business daily reported Daihatsu Motor Co., a Toyota affiliate that makes small cars, was also affected and had stopped production. Daihatsu was not immediately available for comment.

Toyota and other automakers already are grappling with shortages of computer chips and other parts due to disruptions from the coronavirus pandemic.

Some customers have been waiting months for their orders to be delivered.
 