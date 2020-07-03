Toxic algae closes Spanaway Lake just in time for holiday weekend

If your holiday weekend plans inlucded a visit to Spanaway Lake, you may want to reconsider.

High levels of toxic algae found in the lake yesterday could be harmful to pets and people, especially small children.

The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department has closed the lake to all recreation, including swimming, wading, fishing and water skiing.

The lake had already been under a caution advisory since May 15, but more testing showed an increase in toxic levels.

If you've been in Spanaway Lake between June 30 and today and you're feeling muscle weakness, vomiting, diarrhea or nausea, the health department recommends you call your doctor.

Meanwhile, the toxic algae blooms that shut down Juanita and Houghton beaches in Kirkland a few days ago have been cleared but the beaches are still closed because of high bacteria levels.

You can learn more on the state's toxic algae monitoring website.