Tourist accidentally breaks toes off 200-year-old statue while posing for picture in Italian museum

Officials at the Gypsotheca Museum reported that a man snapped the toes off a 200-year-old statue while posing for a picture in the museum in Possagno, Italy.

Surveillance footage provided by police shows the man leaning against Antonia Canova’s plaster cast statue of Paolina Bonaparte, while someone else takes a picture of him.

A photo posted on Facebook shows the toes snapped off the statue in the Gypsotheca Museum.

Police identified the suspect as an Austrian tourist.

According to the Art Newspaper, the statue was an original plaster cost model made in 1804 for the marble sculpture of Bonaparte housed at Galleria Borghese in Rome.

The museum said that the man turned himself in on Aug. 4.