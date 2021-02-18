Toro recalling 6,700 snowblowers due to amputation hazard

article

Bloomington, Minnesota-based Toro is recalling around 6,700 snowblowers due to a possible amputation hazard.

Toro issued a recall Wednesday for the Toro Power Max Snowthrowers after receiving several reports of the auger failing to disengage when the control lever is released, posing an amputation hazard, according to the company's website.

No injuries have been reported.

The snowblowers were sold at Home Depot, Ace Hardware and other authorized Toro dealers nationwide and online from November through January 2021 for about $1,200.

The recall includes Model Year 2021 Toro Power Max 826 OHAE Snowthrowers with Model Number 37802. The model and serial number are located on the back of the product. Serial numbers included in the recall are listed on Toro’s website.