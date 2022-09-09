Here are the top 20 cities for Generation Z in 2022

article

Choosing the ideal place to live is challenging for many depending on what you value. And this is becoming more of a focal point for Generation Z based on findings from a new study.

With more Gen Zers graduating college, starting careers, and an influx of remote jobs in the marketplace, younger Americans are afforded more options and flexibility when picking a place to call home.

Commercial Cafe, a real estate listing service, created a list of the top 20 cities for Gen Zers, a group between the ages of 18 and 25.

The company used several indexes for the study: affordability, unemployment rate, internet speed, entertainment options, the city's Generation Z population, public transportation choices, educational enrollment, and its number of parks.

Based on these categories, the company assigned points to each city on the list. The number of points for each locale determines the rankings.

Here is the full list of the top cities for Gen Z.

Top 20 cities for Generation Z

Atlanta, GA: 66.86 points' Minneapolis, MN: 63.82 points Boston, MA: 63.19 points Tucson, AZ: 59.13 points Raleigh, NC: 56.3 points Columbus, OH: 53.73 points Seattle, WA: 53.64 points Austin, TX: 53.03 points El Paso, TX: -51.71 points New York, NY: 49.92 points Houston, TX: 49.62 points Omaha, NE: 49.23 points Philadelphia, PA: 49.19 points Milwaukee, WI: 48.59 points Washington, D.C: 48.34 points Nashville, TN: 47.33 points Baltimore, MD: 47.17 points San Antonio, TX: 46.71 points Chicago, IL: 46.4 points Virginia Beach, VA: 45.93 points

Atlanta earned the top spot as the best city for Gen Zers due to its affordable living, low unemployment rate, highly educated Generation Z population, and the number of parks in the area.

Following the Georgia city on the list is Minneapolis at no. 2 and Boston at no. 3. Both cities earned their rankings because of their affordability and Generation Z education levels, according to Commercial Cafe.

New York City ranked 10th on the list because it's expensive, but one selling point was its quality internet service and the volume of entertainment spots and transportation options.

Generally, the study found, the most appealing cities for Gen Zers are in the Northwest, Midwest, and Southeast.

This story was reported from Washington, D.C.






