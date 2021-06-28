Too hot for repairs: 2 lanes of I-5 North closed in Tacoma after concrete panel damaged

article

Two lanes of Interstate 5 North to Interstate 705 in Tacoma are closed until the weather cools off enough for crews to repair the road.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, a concrete panel was damaged over the weekend. Temporary repairs weren't holding by Monday afternoon due to the heat and chunks of concrete were breaking off.

WSDOT photo

Transportations officials said the right two lanes of the shared exit from northbound I-5 to I-705 would remain closed until the temperature cools off.

Much of Western Washington reached 100 degrees before Noon on Monday. It's the first time on record that the Seattle area has reached triple-digit temperatures three days in a row.

