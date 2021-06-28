Too hot for repairs: 2 lanes of I-5 North closed in Tacoma after concrete panel damaged
TACOMA, Wash. - Two lanes of Interstate 5 North to Interstate 705 in Tacoma are closed until the weather cools off enough for crews to repair the road.
According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, a concrete panel was damaged over the weekend. Temporary repairs weren't holding by Monday afternoon due to the heat and chunks of concrete were breaking off.
WSDOT photo
Transportations officials said the right two lanes of the shared exit from northbound I-5 to I-705 would remain closed until the temperature cools off.
RELATED: Hotter than Houston's ever been? The mind-boggling numbers of Seattle's historic heat wave
Much of Western Washington reached 100 degrees before Noon on Monday. It's the first time on record that the Seattle area has reached triple-digit temperatures three days in a row.
Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:
Advertisement
DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps
WATCH: Q13 News Live
SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube
FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram