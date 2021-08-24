Toll rates to increase for SR 99 tunnel, SR 520 bridge and Tacoma Narrows Bridge

article

The Washington State Transportation Commission (WSTC) adopted toll rate increases during a hearing on Tuesday for the Tacoma Narrows Bridge, the SR 99 tunnel and SR 520 bridge.

In order to fulfill debt payments and maintenance costs, The Tacoma Narrows Bridge toll rates (Good To Go! pass, toll booth and Pay By Mail) will increase by 25 cents on Oct. 1, 2021.

The SR 99 tunnel saw a significant decline in traffic and toll revenue due to the pandemic — to help maintain the tunnel, rates will rise by 15% across the board, meaning rates will increase between 15-35 cents.

SR 99 tunnel rates will go into effect on Oct. 1, 2021.

Similar to the SR 99 tunnel, the 520 Bridge has also lost revenue. Effective July 1, 2023, weekday peak hour times will be extended by one hour and rates will increase by $1.10 between 9 a.m.-11 a.m. and 6 p.m.-8 p.m. Rate increases at other times will increase between 20-55 cents.

For more information on tolls visit the WSTC website.

