Toll rates for SR 99 tunnel, Tacoma Narrows Bridge increase starting Oct. 1

Toll rates will increase for the Tacoma Narrows Bridge and the SR 99 tunnel beginning Friday, Oct. 1, the Washington State Department of Transportation reminds drivers.

All tolls will increase by 25 cents for the Tacoma Narrow Bridge. That means trips with a Good To Go! pass will increase to $5.25, at the toll booth drivers will pay $6.25, and Pay By Mail customers will be charged $7.25 for each trip.

For the SR 99 tunnel in Seattle,, tolls will increase by 15% for all hours of the day. The current weekday peak Good To Go! rate of $2.25 will increase to $2.60, and the weekday Pay By Mail rate of $4.25 will rise to $4.60.

This rate increase is part of a plan to help repay construction debt and help with revenue impacts related to the pandemic.

SR 99 tunnel

During an Aug. 24 meeting, the Washington State Transportation Commission also approved a 15% rate increase for the SR 520 bridge which goes into effect July 1, 2023.

